CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.27.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

