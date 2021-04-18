Critical Contrast: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Volatility and Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34% Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -14.72% -8.60% -1.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 7.84 $3.67 million N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $2.07 billion 0.14 $66.01 million N/A N/A

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operates hotels; and provides consumer financing services, as well as engages in entertainment activities. It also operates residential properties and supermarkets; and offers mobile communication, landline telephone, international telephone, Internet connectivity, and television services, as well as engages in technological development, tourism, oil and gas, and electronics businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.