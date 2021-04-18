Crowd Machine (CMCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,588.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $175,101.40 and approximately $7,588.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00666520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.