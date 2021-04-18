CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 174.5% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 483.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.00. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

