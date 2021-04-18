Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and approximately $184.80 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00677494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.67 or 0.05738113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

