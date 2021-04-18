Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $934.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

