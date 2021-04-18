CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,379.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,186.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

