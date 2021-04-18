CVCoin Hits Market Cap of $10.85 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $192,951.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00028130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00737252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,221.60 or 0.99697800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.22 or 0.00830288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.