CX Institutional Acquires 42,307 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $32.81. 3,433,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

