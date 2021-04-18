CX Institutional Acquires 7,547 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $226.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,250. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

