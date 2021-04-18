CX Institutional Acquires 99,909 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CX Institutional increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 237.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $5,175,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 161,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,935,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,232,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

