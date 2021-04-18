CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000.

Get iShares MSCI Finland ETF alerts:

Shares of EFNL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. 9,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.