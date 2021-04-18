CX Institutional Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. 3,001,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

