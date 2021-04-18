CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 17,325.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

BATS:IDV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 585,339 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

