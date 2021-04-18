CX Institutional Buys 187,765 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 1,591.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,765 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 1.87% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of MLN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

About VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

