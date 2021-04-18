CX Institutional Buys 187,765 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 1,591.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,765 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 1.87% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of MLN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

