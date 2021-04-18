CX Institutional Buys 39,739 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3,930.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,952. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.