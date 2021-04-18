CX Institutional Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. 7,334,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,398,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.