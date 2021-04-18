CX Institutional Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 1.52% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 76,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

