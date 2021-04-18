CX Institutional Has $14.31 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,080 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.30. 449,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

