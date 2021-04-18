CX Institutional Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,612 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 1.18% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,251. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

