CX Institutional Increases Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

AAXJ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.10. 696,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,860. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

