CX Institutional Invests $3.42 Million in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.98% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 19,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $40.69.

