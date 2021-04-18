CX Institutional Purchases 7,833 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $370.72. 2,249,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.82 and its 200-day moving average is $361.36. The company has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

