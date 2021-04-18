CX Institutional Purchases 9,015 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.59. 1,148,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,664. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

