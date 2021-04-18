CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

BATS IGHG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,087 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95.

