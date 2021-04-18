CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,447 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.80% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.96. 36,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

