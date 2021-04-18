CX Institutional Sells 3,761 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.65% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 276,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

