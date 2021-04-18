DAD (DAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.23 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $67.57 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

