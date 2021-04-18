DAD Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market cap of $59.12 million and $5.35 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00667780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00085406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00037515 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

