Dai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $793.77 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Dai has a market cap of $3.56 billion and $793.77 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00069174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00671403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.05 or 0.05738132 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,562,843,364 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,843,338 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

