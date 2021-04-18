Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Dash has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $2.43 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $318.76 or 0.00559475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006545 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.50 or 0.03784956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000130 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,084,756 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

