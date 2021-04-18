DATA Price Up 28.1% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATA has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00678980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038909 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

