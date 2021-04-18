Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00005690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $189.22 million and $1.38 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,698,616 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

