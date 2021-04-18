DEAPcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.96 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $1.96 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00660158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00037968 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

