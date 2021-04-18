Decentral Games Price Down 19.2% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $73.86 million and $760,735.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $355.25 or 0.00630544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00277211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.00722698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.51 or 0.99595006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00834495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

