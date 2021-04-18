Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $81,769.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00676512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.