DePay (DEPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $12.23 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00006377 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $551,370.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00277211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.00722698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.51 or 0.99595006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00834495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

