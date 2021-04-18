Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 547,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 153.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,692,656. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

