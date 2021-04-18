dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.03 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.03 million and $3.94 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00006657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00673844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00087802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038239 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

