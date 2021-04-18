Diamond Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $105,005.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00005709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002371 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00120472 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,589,715 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

