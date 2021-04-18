Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.