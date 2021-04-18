DigitalBits Market Cap Achieves $55.56 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $55.56 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00567245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006549 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021659 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.97 or 0.03812865 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000130 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.