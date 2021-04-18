DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.85 Million

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce $58.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $60.20 million. DMC Global posted sales of $73.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $272.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 84.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.88 million, a P/E ratio of -143.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.