DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.