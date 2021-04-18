DnB Asset Management AS Has $106.36 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $106,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $378.07 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

