DnB Asset Management AS Has $423.63 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,221 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $423,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $226.41 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.