DnB Asset Management AS Has $60.71 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,795 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $60,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.