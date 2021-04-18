DnB Asset Management AS Has $63.08 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,321 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $63,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

