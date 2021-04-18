DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 203,929 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,929 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.16% of Delta Air Lines worth $48,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

