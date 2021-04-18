DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 34,080 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $40,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.80 and a 200 day moving average of $295.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.